PM Modi to launch Rs 34,200-crore projects in Gujarat tomorrow; focus on maritime-led growth

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Saturday to participate in the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 34,200 crore.

The projects span key sectors, including maritime infrastructure, renewable energy, highways, healthcare, and urban transport.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects related to the maritime sector worth more than Rs 7,870 crore.

He will inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.

He will lay the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port in Odisha; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal in Gujarat; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port in Ennore (Tamil Nadu); coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green bio-methanol plant at Deendayal Port in Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of the Central and state government, worth more than Rs 26,354 crore, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.

He will inaugurate HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, Acrylics and Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.

He will lay the foundation stone of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.

The Prime Minister will also undertake an aerial survey of the Dholera Special Investment Region, envisioned as a greenfield industrial city built around sustainable industrialisation, smart infrastructure, and global investment.

He will also visit and review the progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex, at Lothal, being developed at a cost of around Rs 4,500 crore, to celebrate and preserve India's ancient maritime traditions and serve as a centre for tourism, research, education and skill development.

