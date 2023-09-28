PM Modi to launch week-long programme for aspirational blocks on Sep 30

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on September 30.

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is linked to the effective implementation of aspirational blocks programme (ABP).

The nationwide programme was launched by the Modi on January 7, 2023.

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ will be observed in all the 500 aspirational blocks.

Each day in ‘Sankalp Saptaah’, starting from October 3 till October 9, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days include ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’, ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’, ‘Swachhta’, ‘Krishi’, ‘Shiksha’, and ‘Samridhi Diwas’.

The last day of the week i.e. October 9, 2023 will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as ‘Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh’.

It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens.

It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country. For implementing the aspirational blocks programme and to prepare an effective block development strategy, chintan shivirs were organised at village and block levels across the country.

The ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is a culmination of these ‘chintan shivirs’.

The inaugural programme will witness participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block level people's representatives and functionaries from across the country in Bharat Mandapam.

In addition, about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, will join the programme virtually.

