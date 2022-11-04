PM Modi to lay foundation for South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters, in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for construction of the South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters, the ESI Hospital, IIM-V and HPCL expansion project and will dedicate to the nation the widened six-lane Highway to Raipur, BJP State general secretary and MLC P. V. N. Madhav has said.

Addressing a media conference along with BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and city president Raveendra Medapati, the BJP MLC said Prime Minister would reach Visakhapatnam on the night of November 11. A road show and meeting would be organised under the leadership of BJP State president Somu Veerraju, on Novemeber 12.

He called upon the people of north Andhra to make the Prime Minister’s visit to the city a success. He said that the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was a policy matter but added that they would not allow injustice to be done either to the plant or the employees.