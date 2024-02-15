PM Modi to lay foundation of 300 MW solar power plant in Bikaner

New Delhi, Feb 15 With an emphasis on promoting renewable energy and advancing towards achieving the net-zero vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for a 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan's Bikaner virtually on Friday, an official said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Coal said that the NLC India Limited, a leading Navratna CPSE, is establishing the 300 MW Solar Power Project at Barsingsar in Rajasthan's Bikaner district as part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's CPSE Scheme.

The objective is to ensure affordable power supply to government entities.

Notably, NLCIL stands as the first CPSE to reach a 1 GW Solar capacity milestone in the country.

The company has secured a 300 MW solar project capacity in the CPSE Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding, the official added.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including high-efficiency bifacial modules manufactured in India, the solar project aligns with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative led by Prime Minister Modi.

The electricity generated will be transmitted through the pre-existing power transmission lines of Barsingsar Thermal Power Station, aiming to produce around 750 million units of green power annually, offsetting carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 18,000 million metric tonnes over its lifetime, the ministry added. The Power Usage Agreement for the project has been inked with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at a competitive tariff of Rs. 2.52/unit for the next 25 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor