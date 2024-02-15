PM Modi to lay foundation of AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro Rail project on Feb 16

New Delhi, Feb 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Rewari in Haryana on Friday where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector, an official said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

It will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.

The project is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister's vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, official added.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana is being laid.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at village Majra Mustil Bhalkhi in Rewari.

It will have facilities including the Hospital Complex with 720 beds, Medical College with 100 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium etc.

Established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana, an official said.

The facilities include patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery, official added.

The Institute will also have facilities for Intensive Care Unit, Emergency and Trauma Unit, sixteen Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra.

This museum has been built at a cost of around Rs 240 crore.

The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 1,00,000 sq feet of indoor space.

It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of Gita to life.

The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 km).

Doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 km), doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 km), and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 km).

