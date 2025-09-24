PM Modi to lay foundation of Mahi Banswara nuclear power plant, flag off Vande Bharat trains

Jaipur, Sep 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a historic development package for Rajasthan on Thursday (September 25) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,22,670 crore in Banswara and dedicate them to the nation.

Of these, projects worth more than Rs 1,08,468 crore will directly benefit Rajasthan, including the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which will be the state’s second nuclear power plant.

Under India’s Panchamrit Action Plan, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for clean energy projects and transmission systems worth Rs 63,683 crore, including seven solar power projects valued at Rs 14,445 crore.

Transmission lines worth Rs 13,183 crore will also be inaugurated to evacuate renewable energy from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase 4 and Phase 5.

With a total generation capacity of 9.6 GW, these projects across five states will accelerate India’s clean energy transition.

The Prime Minister will further inaugurate and lay foundation stones for major water resource projects worth Rs 20,833 crore, including the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Mor Sagar Artificial Reservoir in Ajmer, and the Brahmani Barrage in Chittorgarh.

Road connectivity will also get a boost with projects worth Rs 2,636 crore, while mega drinking water projects costing around Rs 5,884 crore will provide clean and accessible water to rural and urban families across several districts. In addition, he will dedicate important social infrastructure.

The residents of Bharatpur will get a new 250-bed RBM Hospital built at a cost of Rs 128 crore, while Jaipur will see the inauguration of the IT Development and e-Governance Centre worth Rs 140 crore.

Sewerage and water infrastructure projects worth Rs 226 crore in Makrana (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu) will also be launched.

Connectivity will be further strengthened as the Prime Minister flags off three new trains via video conferencing -- the Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, and the Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express.

Employment opportunities will also take centrestage, with appointment letters to be distributed to 15,000 youth in Rajasthan.

These include 5,778 animal attendants, 4,197 junior assistants, 1,800 junior instructors, 1,464 junior engineers, 1,200 third-grade teachers, along with other posts and compassionate appointments.

With this mega development push, covering sectors from energy, water, and infrastructure to healthcare, education, and employment, Rajasthan is set to take a big leap forward on the path of inclusive growth and self-reliance.

