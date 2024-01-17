PM Modi to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 2K cr in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 2,000 crores in Maharashtra. He will also dedicate more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19.

During a public programme in Solapur, Prime Minister will lay the foundation of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in Maharashtra, the PMO added.

Further, he will also dedicate 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others, official added.

The PMO said that Prime Minister will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru.

Built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre campus is Boeing's largest such investment outside the US.

Boeing's new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya Program that aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country's growing aviation sector.

The Prime Minister will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023 which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

This is the first time that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in south India.

The Games will be played across four cities of Tamil Nadu, namely Chennai, Madurai, Trichy and Coimbatore from January 19 to 31.

The mascot for the games is Veera Mangai. Rani Velu Nachiyar, fondly called as Veera Mangai, was an Indian queen who waged a war against British colonial rule.

Over 5,600 athletes will be participating in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games, spread across 13 days in 15 venues with 26 sporting disciplines, over 275 competitive events and 1 demo sport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor