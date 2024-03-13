PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone for 3 Semiconductor Projects Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in the 'India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' event today, where he will inaugurate three semiconductor projects collectively valued at Rs 1.25 lakh crore via video conferencing. Additionally, he will deliver an address to the youth spanning across the nation as part of the event.

The foundation stone will be laid for three pivotal projects: the Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) in Gujarat, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities in Morigaon, Assam, and Sanand, Gujarat.

“13th March 2024 - a special day in India's efforts to become a hub for semiconductors. Tomorrow, will take part in the ‘India’s Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat’ programme and lay the foundation stones for three semiconductor facilities worth over Rs. 1.25 lakh crore,” Modi said in a post on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects align with the Prime Minister's vision to establish India as a significant global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology advancement. This initiative is expected to generate a multitude of employment opportunities for the youth of the nation.

Under the Modified Scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs in India, Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) will establish the semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR). This landmark project, with an investment exceeding Rs. 91,000 crore, will signify the inauguration of India's first commercial semiconductor fab.