PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1 pm.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore.

One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

( With inputs from ANI )

