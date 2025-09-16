PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 'PM Mitra Park', launch multiple campaigns in MP tomorrow

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and eighth 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

He will also lay the foundation stone and launch several other initiatives, including 'PM MITRA Park', one of the country's seventh textile hub, which is being set up in Dhar.

The Prime Minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

In line with his commitment to health, nutrition, fitness, and a 'Swashth' (healthy) and 'Sashakt' (empowered) Bharat, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and 'eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.

More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country between September 17 and October 2.

Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities.

Specialist services, including gynaecology, paediatrics, eye, ENT, dental, dermatology, and psychiatry will be mobilised through medical colleges, district hospitals, Central government institutions, and private hospitals.

Under the campaign blood donation drives will also be organised across the country.

Donors will be registered on the e-Raktkosh portal and pledge campaigns will be run through 'MyGov' portal.

Beneficiaries will be enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

Helpdesks will be set up at health camps for card verification and grievance redressal.

Yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and other Ayush services will be organised to promote holistic health and wellness practices for women and families.

The campaign will also mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click.

Nearly 10 lakh women in the country will benefit from Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot, to raise awareness on maternal and child health.

The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services.

Furthering the nation's collective fight against sickle cell anaemia, the Prime Minister will distribute the one crore sickle cell screening and counselling card for the state.

As part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Adi Seva Parv' for Madhya Pradesh, which will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and spirit of nation-building.

The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection.

A special emphasis will be laid on the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, aimed at preparing long-term development roadmaps for each village.

In line with his commitment to environmental conservation and women's economic empowerment, Prime Minister Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women's self-help group under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative of the state.

More than 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will develop 'Maa Ki Bagiya'.

Women's groups are also being provided with all necessary resources to ensure plant protection.

