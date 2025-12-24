PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor in January

Guwahati, Dec 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Kaziranga Elevated Corridor in January 2026, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s efforts to balance wildlife conservation with modern infrastructure development.

State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora confirmed the development on Wednesday, stating that the project gathered momentum following the Prime Minister’s visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site last year.

The 34.45-km-long elevated corridor is part of a Rs 6,957 crore project approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The corridor will pass over nine critical animal corridors along National Highway-37, now NH-715, which runs through the ecologically sensitive Kaziranga landscape.

Quoting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora said Prime Minister Modi was deeply impressed by Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity during his visit, which helped prioritise the project.

“We have been informed that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor. This is good news for the people of Assam as it will protect wildlife while improving connectivity,” Bora said.

At present, around 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles ply the highway every day. During the annual monsoon floods, wild animals -- particularly elephants and deer -- are forced to cross the busy highway to reach higher ground in the Karbi Anglong hills, frequently resulting in fatal road accidents.

The elevated corridor will allow animals to move freely and safely beneath the highway, irrespective of traffic flow or weather conditions, significantly reducing human-animal conflict.

Beyond conservation, the project is expected to give a major boost to regional development. It includes four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh stretch covering 85.67 km, and the construction of greenfield bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat to decongest town centres.

Officials said the project will generate nearly 35 lakh person-days of direct and indirect employment.

Based on successful wildlife-friendly infrastructure models implemented in other national parks, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is expected to strengthen eco-tourism while ensuring that Assam’s development remains in harmony with its fragile natural ecosystem.

