PM Modi to lead Maha Mahila Sammelan in Bhopal on Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary

Bhopal, May 27 Madhya Pradesh is preparing to host a landmark event celebrating women's empowerment, an initiative which commenced on May 21 with a cabinet meeting honouring Ahilyabai Holkar, the former ruler of Malwa.

The occasion coincides with the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai, and on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the concluding session at Jumboori Maidan, Bhopal.

The gathering of women will include self-help group members, Anganwadi workers, and beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his colleagues, paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar by offering floral tributes to her statue.

In a statement shared on his official X account, CM Yadav reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to service, good governance, and the preservation of cultural heritage, drawing inspiration from Ahilyabai’s remarkable legacy.

"The Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan will stand as a tribute to her enduring influence, symbolising a renewed effort towards fostering gender equality in the state.

In addition to this significant event, Prime Minister Modi will also virtually inaugurate various key infrastructure projects, including the Indore Metro Rail, new airports in Satna and Datia, and the redevelopment of Kshipra Ghat in Ujjain.

Central ministers from relevant departments will be present on-site to mark the occasion, Kailash Vijayavargiya said after a cabinet meeting in Bhopal.

In recognition of her devotion to water conservation, the government has pledged to safeguard and restore the state's water sources, integrating her vision into the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, Chief Minister Yadav wrote on his X handle after recently participating in a cleanliness initiative at Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya Ghat in Bhopal, where he honoured sanitation workers for their service.

Meanwhile, Indore, renowned as one of India's cleanest cities, is poised for a transformative milestone with the inauguration of its metro rail system on May 31.

The first phase, covering six kilometres from Gandhi Nagar Depot to Station Number Three, will offer free rides for the first week, followed by discounted fares. The metro, spanning 31 kilometres, will enhance urban mobility and contribute to environmental sustainability.

A series of programmes dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy have been conducted across Madhya Pradesh, culminating in the grand gathering on May 31.

The Prime Minister's address will underscore the government's dedication to women's empowerment and progressive development.

Born on May 31, 1725, in Chondi, Maharashtra, Ahilyabai Holkar is revered for her enlightened rule and profound social reforms.

Following the tragic loss of her husband and son, she ascended the throne of Indore in 1767 and governed with wisdom for nearly three decades.

Her contributions to trade, temple restoration, and infrastructure development, including the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, cemented her reputation as the "Philosopher Queen of Malwa."

Her legacy continues to inspire generations, shaping the future of Madhya Pradesh's empowerment initiatives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor