PM Modi to leave on Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana visit tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on Saturday on a three-nation-visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana from November 16-21.

While on his way to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, PM Modi will first travel to Nigeria on a two-day visit - the first by an Indian PM in 17 years - starting Saturday at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a MEA statement, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria.

"India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership," the MEA stated.

PM Modi will then travel to Rio De Janeiro to attend the G20 Summit (November 18) hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 Summit discussions.

"During the Summit, the Prime Minister will put forward India’s positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders," the MEA said.

Following the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Georgetown which would be the first visit to Guyana by an Indian PM since 1968.

During the November 19-21 visit at the invitation of the Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi will not only hold bilateral discussions and meet other senior leaders of Guyana but also address the Parliament of Guyana and a gathering of the Indian diaspora.

Last year, Ali had visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held in Indore, where he was also awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

"In Georgetown, Guyana, the Prime Minister will also participate in the Second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further enhance India’s long-standing friendship with the region," the MEA mentioned.

