PM Modi to Meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari After Poll Campaign

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after the conclusion of the high-octane poll campaign. He is likely to spend at least three days there, before leaving Kanyakumari on June 1. PM Modi is set to visit Kanyakumari and meditate day and night at the Rock Memorial, the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation.

PM Narendra Modi Visited Kanyakumari in 2021



On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue. pic.twitter.com/Mveo5k1pTa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

Notably, Kanyakumari is the place where Swami Vivekananda had a vision of Bharat Mata. This rock had a major impact on Swami Vivekanand’s life. People believe that like Sarnath holds a special place in the life of Gautam Buddha, this rock also holds a similar place in the life of Swami Vivekanand. It was here that he arrived after wandering across the country and mediated for 3 days and attained a vision for a developed India.



Also Read | PM Modi Has Ended Rule of Law in India, Rahul Gandhi Reacts to “Atrocities” Against Dalit Family in Madhya Pradesh.

Meditating at the same place shows PM Modi’s commitment to bringing Swami Ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, to life. Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on the one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva. Notably, PM Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns.

In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath. PM Modi had gone to Uttarakhand in 2019 (before the Lok Sabha results) and meditated at a cave. The cave situated at a height of 11,700 feet in the Himalayas became popular after PM Modi spent a night there doing meditation, after finishing the high-decibel campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor