PM Modi To Meditate for 45-Hour at Vivekananda Rock Memorial; All You Need To Know About Kanniyakumari’s Dhyan Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a nearly two-day meditation exercise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday (May 30). The district has been under a thick security blanket following Modi's event. The Prime Minister had undertaken a similar exercise in a Kedarnath cave in Uttarakhand after the 2019 poll campaign.

All arrangements are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the Dhyan Mandapam, a mid-sea memorial. Later today, following the end of the Lok Sabha elections campaign, PM Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda in 1892.

Also Read | PM Modi's 'Maun Vrat' on May 30 Violates Model Code of Conduct, Says Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Rock Memorial monument was built to pay tribute to the Hindu philosopher-saint. “Meditating at the same place shows Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bringing Swami ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat to life. He is giving a signal of national unity by going to Kanniyakumari,” a BJP leader told the news agency PTI.

Starting from May 30, PM Narendra Modi will meditate until the evening of June 1. During this period, no tourists will be allowed to enter the memorial. Around 2,000 police personnel and security agencies will be posted to maintain a tight vigil as PM Modi meditates.

According to reports, PM Modi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and, from there, take an MI-17 helicopter to Kanyakumari, his estimated landing time being 4.35pm. He will witness the sunset and then sit in meditation. He will return from Kanyakumari on June 1 at 3.30pm.