PM Modi to meet Rajasthan BJP leaders in Jaipur on Jan 5

Jaipur, Jan 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet top Rajasthan unit BJP leaders on Friday here during his visit to the city to attend the DGPs-IGPs conference here scheduled to be held from January 5-7.

A party leader said that PM Modi would chair a meeting of MLAs and other party office bearers.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Thursday in the BJP office in which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president CP Joshi, and state Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar were present.

During the meeting, guidelines were also given to BJP leaders regarding PM Modi's programme.

