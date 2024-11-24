PM Modi to participate in ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ today

New Delhi, Nov 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ programme on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared in a post, “At 5:30 PM this evening, I look forward to attending ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ – a programme that celebrates the history and culture of Odisha. It is noteworthy to see efforts like this, which highlight India's vibrant diversity.”

The three-day event, organised by Odia Samaj, a trust based in New Delhi, is being held from November 22 to 24. Odisha Parba is the organisation’s flagship event dedicated to preserving and promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. The festival will showcase Odisha’s colourful traditions, including folk dances, music, art, and crafts while celebrating the state’s vibrant social, cultural and political ethos.

A key highlight of this year’s event is the National Seminar and Conclave, featuring prominent experts and distinguished professionals from various domains. This forum aims to foster dialogue on Odisha’s contributions and its contemporary relevance, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office issued earlier on Friday.

Last year, Odisha Parba saw enthusiastic participation from the Odia community in the national capital as the event returned to its physical format after two years of virtual celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, eminent personalities such as former Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and then Minister Anurag Thakur attended the event, praising its efforts to artistically present Odisha’s culture through its diverse art forms, delectable cuisine, and traditional crafts.

This year, the festival promises a grand cultural celebration, featuring contemporary Odia artists and singers who will enthrall audiences. Visitors can also savour authentic Odia cuisine and explore traditional handicrafts, making it a holistic experience that celebrates the essence of Odisha.

