PM Modi to participate in programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a historic programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi on Monday at 12:30 PM.

During the programme, Prime Minister will attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by about three hundred Baal Kirtanis. On this momentous occasion, Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

The Government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades, added the statement.

In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps, airports etc. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzades.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of Sri Guru Gobind Singh's son Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

( With inputs from ANI )

