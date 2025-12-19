PM Modi to pay homage to martyrs of Assam movement tomorrow

Guwahati, Dec 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that during his upcoming visit in Assam, he will pay homage to martyrs of the historic Assam Movement and participate in the foundation stone–laying ceremony of a major fertiliser project in Dibrugarh district.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he would first visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the Assam Movement, describing their sacrifice as a defining chapter in the state's history.

He added that PM Modi's visit would be an occasion to honour the courage and commitment of the martyrs for protecting Assam's identity and rights.

Thereafter, PM Modi said he would travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh district for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited.

Terming it an important project, the Prime Minister said it would help meet the fertiliser requirements of Assam and several other states.

He added that the project would also contribute to reducing India's dependence on fertiliser imports, thereby strengthening the country's self-reliance in line with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., Prime Minister will reach Guwahati, where he will undertake a walkthrough and inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to an official statement, on Sunday, at around 9:45 a.m., Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to the martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon at Guwahati.

Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Namrup in Assam's Dibrugarh, where he will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a transformative milestone in Assam's connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

Prime Minister will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra to pay homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, a six-year-long people's movement that embodied the collective resolve for a foreigner-free Assam and the protection of the state's identity.

Later in the day, PM Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup in Dibrugarh within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Furthering Prime Minister's vision of Farmers' Welfare, the project, with an estimated investment of more than Rs 10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development.

It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare.

