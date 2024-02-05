PM Modi To Reply to Discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s Address in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha at approximately 5 PM on Monday, according to his office. The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address commenced on Friday and is slated to conclude on Monday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “At around 5 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will speak in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.” This could be his last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha with elections likely to be held in April-May.

