PM Modi to share victory mantra with BJP workers in virtual interaction on Jan 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first virtual political interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Varanasi on January 18 after the announcement of upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

He will give a victory mantra to the party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and will direct them to tell people about the welfare schemes implemented by the party here, sources said.

"With the Godlike workers of BJP, a dialogue of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held on January 18th at 11:00 am. Share your thoughts and suggestions. To download the NAMO App, dial 1800 2090 920. #BJP4UP," the Official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh tweeted today.

Further, sources also informed that the top leadership has started the preparations at the district level so that the maximum number of people can get connected.

This political programme will be held virtually as the Election Commission of India suspended all the physical rallies till January 15 after witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polls in the State will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

