PM Modi to take forward G20 steps on climate action at COP28 in Dubai

New Delhi, Nov 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he was looking forward to the COP28 summit in Dubai, to move ahead with the concrete steps on climate action that formed part of the New Delhi declaration of the G20.

"During our G20 Presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," the Prime Minister said ahead of his visit to Dubai for the World Climate Action Summit which begins on December 1.

PM Modi said that COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart the future course on climate action.

He also pointed out that at the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation.

PM Modi said it was important that the efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer.

Besides, they must get access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development, he added.

"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother Earth," he added.

