PM Modi to take part in 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur in Kurukshetra on Nov 25

Chandigarh, Nov 3 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate in the state-level event to commemorate the 350th Shahidi Diwas of Hind Ki Chadar, Guru Teg Bahadur, in Kurukshetra on November 25.

The Prime Minister on the same day will also take part in the International Gita Mahotsav, whose 10th edition will also be held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5.

For the first time, the festival will spread over 21 days.

The Chief Minister told the media here that the Gita Mahotsav would present a unique confluence of culture, knowledge, and spirituality.

He said that Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra covers a 48-km radius and is home to numerous pilgrimage sites.

The Kurukshetra Development Board has identified 182 such sites.

Highlighting the festival's growing global appeal, Chief Minister Saini said that the Gita Mahotsav has already been celebrated in Mauritius, London, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

The number of devotees from India and abroad attending the Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita, continues to rise each year, prompting extensive preparations annually.

This time Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state.

Known for its rich religious and spiritual heritage, Madhya Pradesh's participation as the partner state has significantly enhanced the festival's stature.

A special cultural pavilion from Madhya Pradesh is being constructed at Purushottam Pura Bagh, near Brahma Sarovar, offering visitors an immersive experience of the state's diverse traditions.

The Chief Minister said the Gita Mahotsav will be formally inaugurated on November 24 with a Gita Yagna and worship ceremony on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar.

A three-day International Gita Seminar will also be inaugurated at Kurukshetra University.

In addition, 25 scholars from 16 countries will be taking part in the seminar with the support of the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

Chief Minister Saini added that through the Ministry of External Affairs, Gita Mahotsav programmes will be organised in 51 countries and telecasted live.

Twenty priests from Fiji and Trinidad and Tobago will visit Kurukshetra for two days to participate in the programmes.

The Chief Minister said the Information and Public Relations Department will operate a YouTube channel during the festival.

Devotees will be encouraged to share their experiences and reflections on their favourite verses from the Bhagavad Gita, highlighting how these teachings have influenced their lives.

The most viewed video clip will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh during the festival's closing ceremony.

Chief Minister Saini said that a grand Gita Maha Aarti will be held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar from November 15 to December 5.

Cultural programmes will also be organised at various pilgrimage sites across the 48 Kos Kurukshetra region from November 25 to December 1.

On December 1, a Gita Yagya, Gita Path and Bhagwat Katha will take place at the Jyotisar Tiratha.

On the same day, a global recitation of the Gita will be conducted by 18,000 students at the Theme Park with millions of devotees and Gita enthusiasts from India and abroad joining online.

The Chief Minister said a 48 Kos Tirtha Sammelan will be organised in the auditorium of Kurukshetra University, with representatives from all 182 Tirtha Samitis.

On December 1, a grand Deepotsav will be celebrated simultaneously at all 182 pilgrimage sites, accompanied by a Gita Shobha Yatra.

As in previous years, a Gita Book Fair will be held at Brahma Sarovar from November 24 to December 1.

Alongside this, an exhibition on public welfare schemes, a craft fair, a fun fair, and the traditional Balram Kushti Dangal will also be organised.

