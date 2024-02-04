PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 11,600 Crore in Assam Today - Details Inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a two-day trip to Assam, arriving at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday. During his visit, PM Modi is set to unveil development projects amounting to nearly Rs 11,600 crore.

Welcomed by a warm reception from the people of Guwahati, PM Modi expressed gratitude after landing from Odisha. The visit includes meetings with the BJP's state core committee and the inauguration of several key projects.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with state ministers and senior officials, received PM Modi at the airport.

Governor Kataria remarked, "It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to our beautiful State of Assam." CM Sarma praised PM Modi as the world's most popular leader and a true well-wisher for Assam and the Northeast.

Thousands gathered in Khanapara, illuminating 1,00,000 diyas to celebrate PM Modi's arrival. Sonowal stated that the people of Assam eagerly await PM Modi's guidance on the cusp of a significant development push.

On Friday, CM Sarma announced that PM Modi would meet the BJP's state core committee to discuss party affairs. The highlight of the visit is the public meeting scheduled at 11:30 am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

Key projects to be launched include:

Kamakhya Temple Corridor (Rs 498 crore)

Six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (Rs 358 crore)

Upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore)

New sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore)

Second edition of Asom Mala roads, comprising 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges (Rs 3,444 crore)

Foundation stones will be laid for:

Integrated new building of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (Rs 3,250 crore)

Karimganj Medical College and Hospital (Rs 578 crore)

Unity Mall in Guwahati (Rs 297 crore)

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur (Rs 1,451 crore) and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri (Rs 592 crore). PM Modi is expected to return after concluding the program on Sunday.