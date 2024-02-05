PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa

New Delhi, Feb 5 The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore in a public programme in Goa on Tuesday, according to a PMO statement released on Monday.

The projects to be inaugurated include the permanent campus of National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation. The newly built-up campus has various facilities such as tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the Institute.

Besides, the Prime Minister will dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. The institute will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the Armed Forces. Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa. It has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity.

He will lay the foundation stone for a Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. Foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant in South Goa will be laid by him.

PM Modi will also distribute appointment orders to 1,930 new government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and also hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

