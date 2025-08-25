PM Modi to unveil Rs 5,400 crore development projects in Gujarat today

New Delhi, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Monday, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 5,400 crore.

The initiatives span key sectors including urban development, energy, transport, and green mobility, furthering the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will address a public function at Khodaldham Ground in Ahmedabad, after dedicating to the nation, numerous development projects aimed at modernising Gujarat’s infrastructure and service delivery.

On August 26, PM Modi will travel to Hansalpur to inaugurate a landmark in India’s electric vehicle journey.

He will flag off Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the “e VITARA,” for export to over 100 countries, including major markets like Europe and Japan.

"In a major example of the success of Make in India, Prime Minister will inaugurate and flag off the ‘e VITARA’, Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),” the PMO said in a statement.

In a significant push for green energy, he will also inaugurate the localized production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Plant, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki.

“More than eighty percent of the battery value will now be manufactured within India,” the release stated, calling it a landmark step in India’s battery ecosystem.

Among key railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, PM Modi will dedicate the doubling of the Mahesana–Palanpur rail line, gauge conversions, and the flagging off of passenger and freight trains, aimed at improving logistics, connectivity, and industrial access.

He will also launch critical road infrastructure projects, including the widening of the Viramgam–Khudad–Rampura road, new vehicle underpasses and railway overbridges, all aimed at reducing congestion and boosting industrial productivity.

To improve power distribution, the PM will inaugurate projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, aimed at strengthening electrical infrastructure and reducing outages.

Urban development initiatives include the inauguration of in-situ slum rehabilitation under PMAY (U), widening of the Sardar Patel Ring Road, and laying the foundation for modern sewerage and water management systems.

Additionally, administrative upgrades include a new Stamps and Registration building in Ahmedabad and a State-Level Data Storage Centre in Gandhinagar to boost digital governance and data security.

