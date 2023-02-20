PM Modi to virtually address Rozgar Mela today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Rozgar Mela via video conferencing on Monday.

The Prime Minister launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on the occasion of Dhanteras in the year 2022. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed Rozgar Melas of several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

He also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor