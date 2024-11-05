PM Modi to visit Bihar’s Darbhanga on Nov 13 to lay AIIMS foundation stone

Patna, Nov 5 JD-U National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, announced that November 13 will be a significant day for Mithilanchal, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bihar’s second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga.

Jha expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Mithila people, acknowledging PM Modi's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in Bihar.

He noted that the decision to establish a second AIIMS in Bihar reflects PM Modi's "special affection" for the state. Bihar's first AIIMS was established in Patna, and the decision for a second was made to expand access to advanced medical care across the region.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who himself selected a location and facilitated land allocation, chose Darbhanga due to its historical importance and its status as home to Bihar's second-oldest medical college, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). This decision came after significant demand from multiple cities across the state,” Jha said.

The new AIIMS in Darbhanga is expected to boost healthcare facilities in the Mithila region and reduce the burden on AIIMS Patna, ultimately improving healthcare access for residents throughout northern Bihar.

Sanjay Kumar Jha detailed the plans and preparations for Darbhanga’s upcoming AIIMS, noting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inspected and approved the designated land near the Shobhan-Ekmi bypass during his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ last year.

“The Bihar government provided approximately 150.13 acres of land to the central government, after completing the necessary land acquisition and legal formalities. The AIIMS construction will leverage advanced technology, with its design crafted by IIT Delhi experts. Strategically located on the outskirts of Darbhanga city, the facility is expected to spur development, with new areas expanding and fresh employment opportunities arising,” Jha said.

He emphasised that the Bihar government has pledged to support the AIIMS project with essential infrastructure, including four-lane road connectivity, electricity, water, and other facilities to ensure smooth access and operation.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where a new 2,500-bed hospital is under construction at a cost of ₹2,742.04 crore.

The combination of AIIMS and the expanded DMCH is set to make Darbhanga a significant healthcare hub, serving not only North Bihar but also neighbouring areas, including parts of Nepal.

Earlier on Monday, Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said that PM Modi may come to Bihar on November 13.

