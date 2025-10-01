PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh for three-day DGP conference next month; HM Amit Shah to join

Raipur, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from November 28 to 30, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The visit, which includes two overnight stays, marks a significant moment for the state as it prepares to host the prestigious national conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs).

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has made an announcement confirming Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the DGP conference alongside HM Amit Shah.

The event will bring together top police officials from across India to discuss integrated strategies, new schemes, and best practices in law enforcement and internal security.

Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said he is overwhelmed that the state has been chosen as the venue for this high-level gathering.

“This conference has been hosted in various states before, but holding it in Chhattisgarh is a major milestone,” Sharma said. “It will not only benefit our state but also accelerate its emergence as a world-class administrative and security hub.”

The DGP conference is expected to foster collaboration among senior police officials and policymakers, addressing national security challenges and innovations in policing.

Topics will be discussed in an integrated manner, reflecting the evolving needs of law enforcement across diverse regions.

Vijay Sharma emphasised the significance of the event, noting that it will enhance Chhattisgarh’s visibility on the national stage.

“With the presence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, this conference will elevate Chhattisgarh’s profile and contribute to its rapid development,” he added.

Preparations are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference, which is anticipated to draw attention from across the country.

The visit also underscores the Centre’s focus on strengthening internal security and promoting cooperative federalism through dialogue and shared learning.

As Chhattisgarh gears up to host this landmark event, the state government is optimistic that the conference will leave a lasting impact on its administrative and security landscape, paving the way for future opportunities and recognition.

