PM Modi to visit Cyprus, Canada, Croatia from June 15–19 to boost strategic ties

New Delhi, June 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-nation State Visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia from June 15 to 19, aimed at strengthening India's bilateral and strategic partnerships with key global partners, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will begin his tour with an official visit to Cyprus on June 15–16.

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades. During his stay in Nicosia, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Christodoulides and engage with business leaders in Limassol.

"The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," the MEA said in a statement.

In the second leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16–17 at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to participate in the G-7 Summit.

This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G-7 Summit, where he will engage with G-7 leaders, invited outreach partners, and heads of international organisations.

The discussions are expected to focus on pressing global issues, including energy security, technological innovation, the AI-energy nexus, and quantum-related challenges.

He is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

Concluding his tour, PM Modi will make a historic visit to Croatia on June 18, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The visit comes at the invitation of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and is seen as a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi will meet with Prime Minister Plenkovic and hold talks with Croatian President Zoran Milanovic.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," the MEA added.

