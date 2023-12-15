PM Modi to visit Kerala on Jan 2

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Trissur in Kerala on January 2, a BJP leader said on Friday.

Kerala unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Surendran said the Prime Minister during his visit is scheduled to address a women's meeting.

The event is being organised as thanks-giving for passing the Women's Reservation Bill.

According to political analysts, PM Modi's visit to Trissur is being seen as the beginning of the campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is hoping for a win in the Trissur Lok Sabha seat.

The party would field actor Suresh Gopi from the constituency.

Gopi had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 assembly polls from the Trissur constituency.

