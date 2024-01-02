PM Modi to visit Kerala on Jan 3

Kochi, Jan 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala’s Thrissur city on January 3.

Modi will take part in a road show and will also address a women's meeting. The event is being organised as thanks-giving for passing the Women's Reservation Bill.

The BJP is hoping to win the Trissur Lok Sabha seat and Modi’s visit to Thrissur will likely kick-off party's Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

BJP is likely to field actor Suresh Gopi from Thrissur constituency. Ahead of Modi’s visit, Gopi’s posters have also come up in the city highlighting him as the BJP candidate from Thrissur.

Gopi had unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 assembly election from Thrissur constituency.

When asked if Modi’s visit to Thrissur is because BJP sees Thrissur as the best bet to win in Kerala, the state BJP President K. Surendran said that PM Modi in the past has visited state capital, Kozhikode, Kochi and will also visit Thrissur.

The BJP led NDA -- which contested all 20 seats during 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- finished second in Thiruvananthapuram and a distant third in the remaining seats across the state.

The BJP has so far only won one assembly seat in the coastal state in 2016 assembly polls but lost it again during the 2021 assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor