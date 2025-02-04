PM Modi To Visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 5

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (February 4, 2025): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. According to reports, he is scheduled to take a holy dip at the Sangam at around 11 a.m. on that day.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima on January 13, is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. Devotees from across the globe have arrived to participate in the sacred rituals and prayers.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Modi will offer prayers to Maa Ganga during his visit. His participation aligns with his commitment to preserving and promoting India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

During his previous visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, infrastructure and public amenities for pilgrims and residents.