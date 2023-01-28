PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on folk deity Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaseri village in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Saturday to attend an event to commemorate the 1,111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan.

The birth anniversary of Devnarayan, a deity, revered by the Gujjar community across the country is celebrated as 'Avataran Mahotsav'.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to the poll-bound Rajasthan in the last four months.

PM Modi visited Mangadh Dham in Banswara district to pay tribute to tribal leader Govind Guru in November last year and in October, he visited the Sirohi district for a public meeting.

The event, organised by the culture ministry, has come 10 months before the assembly election in Rajasthan.

Malaseri is the birthplace of Bhagwan Dev Narayan, greatly revered by the Gujjars in the area.

The Gujjars are about 9 per cent to 12 per cent of the population in the state and they are significant in 40 to 50 assembly seats in eastern Rajasthan.

Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan ji is worshipped by the people of Rajasthan, and his followers are spread across the length and breadth of the country.He is revered especially for his work towards public service.

However, the Congress government of the state approved the proposal to declare the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Devnarayan as a state holiday in the state.

"This decision has been taken keeping in mind the faith of the common man and the demand of the public representatives," CM Ashok Gehlot said.

He further said that Devnarayan Board President Jogendra Singh Awana, Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat and Minister of State for Sports Ashok Chandna including various people's representatives had written letters demanding that Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti be declared a holiday.

( With inputs from ANI )

