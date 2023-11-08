PM Modi to visit Udaipur tomorrow

Jaipur, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to travel to Udaipur on Thursday and hold a general meeting which will cover the eight Assembly constituencies of the district.

The eight constituencies are Udaipur City, Udaipur Rural, Mavli, Vallabhnagar, Gogunda, Jhadol, Kherwada and Salumber.

In view of the scheduled visit, District Magistrate Arvind Poswal has declared Udaipur district a no-fly zone over security concerns.

According to the order, there will be a complete ban on flying of any type of helicopter, UAV, drone, balloon from 6 a.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. the next day.

Legal action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the premises of the New Krishi Mandi in the southern extension of Udaipur.

BJP candidates from Udaipur City, rural areas and mandals have started preparations for the meeting.

This is the Prime Minister's first election of this poll season and it will not only affect the entire division but the environment of Rajasthan, party sources said.

Regarding the meeting, BJP has formed more than 35 committees and nominated their coordinators.

Rajathan will go to the polls on November 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor