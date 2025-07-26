PM Modi tops global 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' yet again, leaves Trump behind

New Delhi, July 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular democratic leader globally, securing the top spot in the latest ‘Democratic Leader Approval Ratings’ released by US-based intelligence firm Morning Consult. With a remarkable 75 per cent approval rating, PM Modi continues to lead the international stage in public opinion.

Trailing PM Modi is newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who secured a 59 per cent approval score, earning him the second position on the global leaderboard. In contrast, US President Donald Trump — who returned to office last year — ranked eighth with an approval rating of just 44 per cent.

The data, compiled between July 4 and July 10, 2025, reflects opinions gathered from thousands of adults across multiple democratic nations. Morning Consult utilises a rolling seven-day average methodology, providing real-time insights into global leadership sentiment.

According to the survey, three out of every four respondents worldwide expressed a favourable view of PM Modi, reinforcing his image as a globally admired leader. Only 18 per cent disapproved, while 7 per cent remained neutral or unsure.

PM Modi, who began his third consecutive term in May 2024, continues to maintain his popularity not just within India but also on the international front. Analysts attribute this sustained approval to a combination of economic resilience, diplomatic engagement, and domestic welfare initiatives.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, despite being barely a month into office, earned strong support from his citizens. While 29 per cent disapproved of his leadership, a significant number of South Koreans have already backed his governance style, as reflected in the survey.

This isn't the first time PM Modi has topped this global chart. Since September 2021, he has consistently led the Morning Consult rankings, with approval ratings often hovering between 70 per cent and 76 per cent, consistently outperforming other democratic leaders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday marked a milestone in the country’s political history, becoming the second-longest-serving PM of India (4,078 days) in consecutive terms, surpassing the record of former PM Indira Gandhi (4,077 days).

PM Narendra Modi, 74, took oath as Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and has served a total of 11 years and 60 days in office till date.

The erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had served for 11 years and 59 days in office in consecutive terms. She held the highest office as Prime Minister of India from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

