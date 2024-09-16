PM Modi turns 74 on September 17: Here is how he rang in his birthday over the years

New Delhi, Sep 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to turn 74 on Tuesday, September 17, adding another glorious year to his decades of public service.

PM Modi’s birthday remains much like any other working day but it does signify an occasion to celebrate the ‘Seva Parv’, a fortnight-long festival that the BJP organises every year to showcase his commitment to citizens’ welfare and also service to mankind.

Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, he served as the state’s CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

Like every year, the BJP is set to launch ‘Seva Pakhwara’ or ‘Seva Parv’ on Tuesday as part of PM Modi’s birthday celebrations.

Under the initiative, blood donation camps and Swachhata Abhiyaans will be organised across the country.

Party workers and volunteers will undertake cleanliness drives at hospitals, schools and other public places.

Notably, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a flagship programme of the Modi government recently got a shot in the arm with an international science journal ‘Nature’ claiming that it has played a key role in preventing over 60,000-70,000 infant deaths.

This year too, ‘Seva Parv’ will remain at the centre of the BJP’s celebrations, however, two events are likely to garner much attention.

Rajasthan’s popular Ajmer Sharif Dargah is set to dish out 4,000 kg vegetarian langar to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday.

In Gujarat’s Surat, many businesses have announced discounts on their offerings ranging from 10 per cent to 100 per cent on September 17.

The subsidies and discounts will be applicable in various segments including hotels, markets, transport services.

Below is an account how PM Modi celebrated his birthdays in the past few years.

2023: Last year, PM Modi celebrated his birthday by announcing a game changer scheme for peasants, craftsmen and artisans of the country.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana inaugurated by PM Modi on September 17, 2023 was launched to empower artisans by skilling them.

PM Modi also launched two key projects – India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of Delhi Airport Express line.

In his Lok Sabha constituency, his well-wishers engaged in fervent festivities and cut a 73-kg laddoo cake instead of a conventional cake, to symbolise his age.

‘Akhand Ramayan Path’ was also organised at the Hanuman temple, as part of jubilant celebrations.

2022: On September 17, 2022, the Cheetahs having got extinct from the Indian sub-continent, got a fresh lease of life as eight of the big cats were brought from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. PM Modi released the cheetahs flown in from Namibia, at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh and also clicked their pictures with a professional camera.

2021: This year’s birthday celebration marked a special moment as the country administered a staggering 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations on a single day. A special drive was undertaken to speed up India’s battle against the Coronavirus.

2020: As the country was in the grip of the pandemic in 2020, there weren’t any celebrations to mark the PM's birthday. However, the party did organise camps and help desks as part of ‘Sewa Saptah’. Rations were distributed to the poor and needy while blood donation camps were organised at several places.

2019: This year, PM Modi participated in ‘Namami Narmada’ festival in Gujarat’s Kevadiya. It was celebrated to mark the filling of the dam to its full reservoir level of 138.88 metres. He also addressed a large public gathering near the Statue of Unity.

