PM Modi Unveils 125-Foot Statue Honoring Ahom General Lachit Borphukan in Assam

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed a 125-foot bronze statue honoring 'Ahom general' Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, Assam. This impressive 'Statue of Valour' was unveiled as part of the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project in Hollongapar, near Teok.

Modi, arriving in Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh via helicopter, donned traditional attire and headgear. He took part in an Ahom ritual as part of the statue unveiling ceremony.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied the prime minister during the programme. The height of the statute, built by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet and it is set on a pedestal of 41 feet, making the structure 125 feet tall.

The foundation of the statue was laid by former President Ram Nath Kovind in February 2022. Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826). He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.