PM Modi Unveils Commemorative Coin on Birth Centenary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13, unveiled a commemorative coin during the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. By unveiling this, PM Modi paid a floral tribute to Hazarika on the latter's 100th birth anniversary.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Saturday on a two-day visit to Assam. The PM arrived here from Manipur, where he visited Churachandpur and Imphal. He drove straight to the venue of the Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebrations at the Veterinary Ground in the Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Guwahati, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a commemorative coin during the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika pic.twitter.com/10JoK436yE — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

Speaking at the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, Prime Minister Modi said that Hazarika lived the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat' in his songs. "Bhupen Hazarika's music encompasses concept of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, he was rooted in cultural traditions of India," he said.

Addressing the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, PM Modi said in Guwahati, “I am fortunate to be able to participate in the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.” He said, “This is the centenary year of the ‘Sudhakantha,’ who gave voice to the dreams of India and connected music with emotions.”