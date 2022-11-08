PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency for the Summit 2023 which is the highest-profile international gathering ever to be hosted by India. The global muscle of G20 can be gauged by the fact that its member nations account for around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about 67% of the world population.

During the course of its G20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors at multiple locations across the country. The G20 Summit to be hosted by India in September 2023 will be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be held in the country. The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.