PM Modi Unveils Several Development Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of developmental projects totaling over Rs 35,700 crore during his two-day visit to Jharkhand. The focus of the initiative spanned the fertilizer, rail, power, and coal sectors, reflecting the government's commitment to fostering self-sufficiency and economic growth.

A major highlight of the event was the dedication of the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, a flagship project developed at a cost exceeding Rs 8,900 crore. Aimed at enhancing domestic urea production, the plant is anticipated to contribute 12.7 LMT per annum, a crucial stride toward meeting the country's agricultural needs. This accomplishment marks the third successful revival of a fertilizer plant in India under Modi's leadership, following the rejuvenation of plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam.

Additionally, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for railway projects valued at over Rs 17,600 crore, reinforcing Jharkhand's rail infrastructure. Projects such as the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, the Tori-Shivpur lines, the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line, the Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line, and the Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line were among those unveiled. These endeavors are set to expand rail services and catalyze socio-economic development in the region.

Further diversifying the developmental landscape, PM Modi dedicated vital power projects in Jharkhand, including Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Chatra. Valued at more than Rs 7,500 crore, the project is poised to enhance power supply, generate employment, and foster socio-economic progress in the state.

