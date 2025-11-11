PM Modi urges Bihar voters to ‘participate actively’ as second phase of Assembly polls begins

New Delhi, Nov 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to voters in Bihar to actively participate in the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, urging first-time voters to not only cast their own votes but also inspire others to do the same.

“Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts, with nearly 3.7 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots. This phase is crucial as it will largely determine the formation of the next Bihar government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage voter participation, saying, “In democracy, voting is not only our right but also our duty. Today, voting for the second phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections is taking place, all voters are urged to exercise their voting rights without fail. Vote and inspire others to do so as well. Vote first, then refreshments!”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the responsibility of voters and the significance of this election.

“First Vote, Then Refreshments! Today's day is a symbol of both your rights and responsibilities. Your one vote will not only determine the future of Bihar, but will also set the direction for good governance, development, and stability. Let us come forward to build a Bihar free from corruption and crime, self-reliant and prosperous. Continue the ongoing journey of development and trust — make the NDA victorious again with your invaluable vote. Jai Bihar!” Choudhary posted on X.

Election authorities have set up 45,399 polling stations to facilitate smooth voting, with heightened security measures in place at sensitive booths.

The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies is scheduled for November 14, 2025, when the results will decide the next government of Bihar.

