PM Modi urges people in Rajasthan to vote in large numbers

By IANS | Published: November 25, 2023 08:52 AM 2023-11-25T08:52:42+5:30 2023-11-25T08:55:03+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Rajasthan to score a turnout record in the Assembly elections currently underway.

In a post on X, Modi said, "For Rajasthan Assembly votes will be held today. I urge all the voters to exercise their franchise and make a new record of voting. On this occasion and my best wishes to first time voters."

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is currently underway.

The Congress is looking for a second consecutive term, while the BJP is aspiring to end the grand-old-party rule in the desert state.

Counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

