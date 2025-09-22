PM Modi urges people to celebrate GST 'Savings festival' as a memorable milestone

Itanagar, Sep 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the GST reforms taking effect from Monday will benefit the poor, middle class, women, farmers, traders and entrepreneurs, and urged everyone to celebrate a grand “GST Bachat Utsav.”

PM Modi affirmed that the GST 'savings festival' would be a memorable milestone for the people.

Addressing a mega public meeting at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar after laying the foundation stones for 13 development projects worth over Rs 5,127 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi shared the slogan with the crowd, “Garv se kahen, yeh swadeshi hai.”

The Prime Minister urged the crowd to raise their hands with mobile flashlights, and thousands of people responded enthusiastically.

Before attending the main event at the Indira Gandhi Park, PM Modi visited an exhibition and interacted with local traders, craftspersons and artisans.

Local products were displayed in the exhibition. In line with his vision of ensuring Ease of Doing Business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Prime Minister also interacted with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

Highlighting that his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday was special for three distinct reasons, the Prime Minister said that first, on the auspicious first day of Navratri, he had the privilege of witnessing the beautiful mountain ranges. He remarked that on this day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Second, he announced the implementation of next-generation GST reforms across the country and the launch of the GST 'Savings festival'.

PM Modi noted that during the festive season, citizens have received a double bonanza.

Third, he emphasised the inauguration of numerous development projects in Arunachal Pradesh ranging across sectors including power, connectivity, tourism, and health.

The Prime Minister stated that this reflects the double benefit of their governments at the Centre and the state and extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Arunachal for these projects.

He affirmed that the GST 'Savings festival' will bring in joy, prosperity and success to the people of India.

Acknowledging the large presence of women at the gathering and extended congratulations once again for the GST 'Savings festival', PM Modi emphasised that the benefits of the next-generation GST reforms will significantly impact them.

He stated that households will now experience substantial relief in their monthly budgets. Essential items such as kitchen supplies, educational materials for children, and footwear and clothing have become more affordable, the PM said.

He announced that GST has now been simplified to just two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

PM Modi emphasised that many important items have become tax-free, and taxes on other goods have been significantly reduced.

He highlighted that building a home, purchasing a scooter or bike, dining out, and travelling have all become more affordable.

After virtually laying the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth over Rs 5,127 crore in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, the Prime Minister reached Agartala on Monday afternoon. From Agartala, he went to Gomati district headquarters, Udaipur, by helicopter and inaugurated the redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple, 65 km south of Agartala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor