PM Modi urges people to participate in online auction of souvenirs; proceeds to go to Namami Gange project

New Delhi, Sep 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the citizens to take part in the online auction of mementos and gifts that he has received over the past few days and months.

“The proceeds from the auction will go towards Namami Gange,” PM Modi also informed in a post on X.

He said, “Over the past few days, the online auction for the various gifts I have received during my different programmes has been underway. The auction includes very interesting works which illustrate the culture and creativity of India.”

The E-auction of the Prime Minister’s mementos began on September 17, his 75th birthday and will continue till October 2, the period during which the nation is observing 'Seva Pakhwada' towards public service.

According to Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, more than 1,300 gifts received by PM Modi are on the block in this auction and they include paintings, artefacts, sculptures, idols of gods and goddesses and some sports items.

All the 1,300 items that have been put up for bidding are available on the official portal www.pmmementos.gov.in.

Notably, PM Mementos is an open auction portal of the government, that enables the buyers to participate in the online auction for the items on display after due registration.

A special highlight of this edition is the sports memorabilia gifted by India’s para-athletes who participated in the Paris Paralympics 2024. These tokens symbolise resilience, excellence, and the indomitable spirit of Indian sportspersons.

“All the proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange project, the government’s flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation, and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem,” said a statement from the Culture Ministry.

The first such auction was held in January 2019. Since then, thousands of unique gifts presented to PM Modi have been auctioned, raising more than ₹50 crore in support of the Namami Gange project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor