PM Modi urges startups to leverage AI for societal good

New Delhi, Jan 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged startups to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for societal good.

Chairing a roundtable with Indian AI startups at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister urged making AI affordable, inclusive, and transparent.

Calling his interaction with the youngsters “memorable and insightful”, he urged them to use AI for the betterment of society. PM Modi also lauded the AI-based startups for working in myriad fields ranging from e-commerce to material research to healthcare.

“Talked AI with youngsters from the Indian startup world. It was a memorable and insightful interaction, in which they shared their vision and work on how India is transforming the world of AI,” PM Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.

“It is commendable how these startups are working on diverse fields such as e-commerce, marketing, engineering simulations, material research, healthcare, medical research, and more. We discussed how AI can be leveraged to further societal good,” he added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his “government’s support to all those working on AI so that we can strengthen the spirit of ‘Made in India, Made for the World.’ Stressed on making AI affordable, inclusive, and transparent".

He also suggested that Indian AI models should be distinct and should promote local and indigenous content and regional languages.

PM Modi noted that India will host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 next month, through which the country will play a major role in the technology sector.

Twelve Indian AI startups, who have qualified for the AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge to be held as part of the AI Impact Summit 2026, attended the roundtable and presented their ideas and work.

The meeting was also attended by CEOs, heads, and representatives of Indian AI startups, including Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, Genloop, Gnani, Intellihealth, Sarvam, Shodh AI, Soket AI, Tech Mahindra, and Zenteiq. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.

