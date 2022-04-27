PM Modi urges states to reduce VAT on fuel

PM Narendra Modi urges states which have not reduced VAT on fuel to do so; the PM pointed out that states that have reduced VAT have lower fuel prices. He pointed out states that had higher fuel prices like Maharashtra, Bengal, and Telangana. PM Modi also noted that some states did not cut taxes on petrol, and diesel after Centre cut excise duties; this is unfair to people there, he said. "The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day," Modi said in a reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states," he added at the meeting with the CMs. Flagging the issue of high prices of petrol and diesel, Modi said the Centre had reduced excise duty to reduce the burden of prices of petrol and diesel on the people last November.

He said the Centre had urged states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens. "Some states reduced taxes but some states did not give any benefit of this to the people. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states," he said. "I request that what should have been done in November, you should pass on the benefit to the citizens by reducing VAT," Modi said. The Prime Minister added that health infrastructure has improved a lot due to joint efforts of Centre and states. He also called for scaling up infrastructure, and manpower at medical colleges, and district hospitals. “We have to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places,” he added. “It is clear that the threat of COVID-19 is not fully gone yet,” Modi said, adding that “you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them." Modi also said it is a matter of pride for every Indian that 96 per cent adult population in the country has got at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. “Administering vaccine to every eligible child at the earliest is our priority,” he said.