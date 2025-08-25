PM Modi urges ‘Swadeshi Mantra’, promises GST reform gift by Diwali

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday used his public address in Nikol, Ahmedabad, to strongly pitch for self-reliance and indigenous products, declaring that the road to a developed India lies in “Swadeshi”.

Speaking after inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,477 crore, the Prime Minister urged manufacturers, traders, and consumers alike to adopt Made in India as a “life mantra.” “Gradually improve quality, reduce prices, and instil confidence in Indian products. The people of Hindustan will never take anything from outside,” PM Modi said, asking citizens to set an example before the world by embracing indigenous goods, even for gifts.

He appealed to traders not to sell imported items, stressing that the contribution of small shopkeepers, farmers, and cattle breeders is central to India’s progress.

Highlighting Ahmedabad’s transformation, the Prime Minister said the city had evolved from being derided as a “deserter” to shining globally as a hub of tourism, concerts, and sports. “Ahmedabad is ready for big concerts, global festivals, and has become a city of dreams,” he said, citing the Sabarmati Riverfront and Kankaria Lake as symbols of urban renewal.

PM Modi also announced that reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be unveiled before Diwali, promising a “double bonus of happiness” for traders and the middle class.

He said India’s rapid economic strides have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, a fact now recognised by global experts.

The Prime Minister said, “Gujarat is blessed with the land of two Mohans. One is the Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, our Lord of Dwarka, Shri Krishna. The other is the Charkha Dhari Mohan, the saint of Sabarmati, our revered Bapu. Just as the Sudarshan Chakra was used to seek out enemies and deliver justice, today the spirit of that same resolve is visible in India’s decisions. Not just the country, but the world is experiencing the impact of India’s choices."

"At the same time, I cannot remain untouched by the pain of my countrymen. Heavy rains have lashed many parts of the nation, and we have witnessed cloudbursts and devastation. It is heartbreaking to see the suffering of affected families on television. I express my deepest condolences to them. The central government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every state, working together in relief and rescue operations. This disaster is a challenge to humanity, and we will meet it with unity and compassion. Together, we will build a self-reliant and developed India,” he added.

The Prime Minister underlined Gujarat’s role in India’s industrial growth, pointing to its dominance in pharmaceuticals, textiles, EV manufacturing, and semiconductors. “One-third of India’s exports come from Gujarat. Nine out of 10 diamonds in the world are cut here,” he said, calling the state a powerhouse of the country’s export economy.

In a symbolic reference to Gandhian values, PM Modi noted the renovation of Sabarmati Ashram as a “true tribute to Bapu” and contrasted it with Congress-era policies that, he alleged, kept India dependent on imports.

The speech, lasting nearly an hour, blended economic promises with cultural pride, local references, and nationalistic fervour. The Prime Minister ended with a call to strengthen the spirit of self-reliance: “The highway to a developed India is Swadeshi. Just as Gujarat has supported us, the country too will stand with us.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor