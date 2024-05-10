PM Modi uses Hyderabad lingo, takes jibe at AIMIM

Hyderabad, May 10 Use of Hyderabad lingo to make an appeal to voters and ‘Razakar’ reference to target Owaisi’s party AIMIM were the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at a public meeting in this Telangana capital on Friday.

Addressing the public meeting at L. B. Stadium in support of BJP candidates for Hyderabad, Secunderabad and surrounding Lok Sabha constituencies, PM Modi took everyone by surprise by using some Hyderabadi words to appeal to people to vote for BJP and reject its rivals Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“Telangana bol raha hai Congress nakko, BRS nakko, MIM nakko. BJP koich vote dengey (Telangana is saying no to Congress, BRS, MIM. Will vote only for BJP),” PM Modi said amid huge applause by the crowd.

The PM said that while Hyderabad is a special city, the venue is even more special. He recalled that 10 years ago a grand public meeting was held at the same stadium and tickets were sold for entry.

“That was such a turning point that there was a storm from this soil turning disappointment into hope across the country. Today, once again this atmosphere shows what is the mood of Telangana,” PM Modi said.

He claimed that wherever he went in Telangana, he witnessed an unprecedented “revolution”. He exuded confidence that the results of Telangana will fill enthusiasm across the country.

Alleging that Congress and parties with the same thinking can do anything for appeasement, he said that AIMIM has been given a free run in Hyderabad.

“Neither Congress nor BRS celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear that their vote bank will be unhappy,” he said and declared that BJP has decided to liberate Hyderabad from this fear.

He said the Centre has decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year.

He claimed that the Congress party’s strategy is to divide Hindus and make its vote bank happy. He reiterated that the Congress wants to snatch reservations from SCs, STs and BCs and distribute them on the basis of religion.

PM Modi also claimed that the impact of reservation on the basis of religion was seen in the elections of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as the seats which were due right of BCs were snatched from them. He alleged that Congress wants to implement the same model across the country.

He reiterated the allegation that ever since the Congress government was formed in Telangana, there has been buzz about RR tax. “One R of Hyderabad and one R of Delhi have made Telangana their ATM,” he remarked.

The BJP leader told people that in Hyderabad they have to bear the burden of ‘RRR’. “Here one R is Razakar. How this Razakar tax works is seen in old Hyderabad,” PM Modi said.

Mentioning that the MP of AIMMIM represented Hyderabad for a long time, he claimed that there are no basic amenities in the constituency.

He also referred to the problem of flooding in Hyderabad during every rainy season and alleged that Congress and BRS never solved it.

Asserting that BJP is committed to rapid development of Telangana, he listed out works undertaken by his government in the state like setting up of the first AIIMS, four Vande Bharat, Central Tribal University, re-opening of closed fertiliser factory, Turmeric Board and NTPC power plant.

The Prime Minister said that his government is promoting Telangana as a major global capability centre.

“An aviation hub is coming up here. There will be the world's biggest MRO facility for aircraft engines. Telangana will also get the benefit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. From defence to biotechnology, green energy and electric mobility to Artificial Intelligence, the coming five years will be of rapid development in manufacturing and services sectors in Telangana,” he said adding that huge employment opportunities for youth are being created here.

PM Modi said a vote for BRS will help the Congress party while a vote for Congress can’t help form government at the Centre.

He appealed to people to elect union minister and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad, BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha, Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender, Chevella candidate Vishweshwar Reddy and Bhongir candidate B. Narsaiah Goud.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor