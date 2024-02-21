PM Modi virtually inaugurates Central Sanskrit University campus in Tripura

Agartala, Feb 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually inaugurated the permanent campus of the Central Sanskrit University developed in Tripura's Lembucherra, university officials said.

Officials added that Rs 100.83 crore were invested to build the academic, administrative and library buildings at the Ekalavya campus of the Central Sanskrit University at Lembucherra, around 12 km north of Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was present in the virtually organised event, later said that the inauguration of various setup of the Central Sanskrit University represents a monumental step towards the advancement of education and cultural preservation in the state.

He added that the Central Sanskrit University was established in Delhi with the aim of promoting and propagating Sanskrit across the country.

"Among the 13 campuses established nationwide, the Ekalavya campus stands as the 11th, established almost a decade ago in Tripura. Over its decade-long journey, the campus has offered diverse courses in Shastric Departments such as Vyakarna, Sahitya, Jyotish, Dharmashastra and Shiksha Shastra alongside modern day subjects and languages," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the state witnessed significant transformations in higher educational institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Vital infrastructure upgradation of the Ekalavya campus of the Central Sanskrit University, Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University in Agartala and the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sepahijala are among the major projects being undertaken in Tripura," CM Saha said.

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the MBB University under the Grants to Strengthen University (GSU) programme, he added.

Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and officials from Central Sanskrit University were also present during the event.

